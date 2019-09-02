FG hails Delta on Asaba Airport facilities

The Federal Government has commended Delta State Government for the quality of facilities at the Asaba International Airport, saying the facilities are of international standards.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika stated this on Sunday in Asaba shortly after he inspected facilities at the airport.

He noted that the state government has done well in developing the airport to meet international standards especially in the area of upgrade of the runway and other ancilalliary works.

He particularly commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for sticking to standards and for ensuring transparency in the concessioning process of the Asaba airport.

“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is always a very serious minded person, very focused, principled and always committed to doing the right thing, I have been informed how he ensured transparency in the concessioning of the Asaba Airport.

“I learnt that some of his friends bidded for the Airport and lost and in the interest of his people he didn’t interfere and didn’t care whether his friends lost but what he wanted was quality and the right people to run the airport and I think this is what will help our nation.

“The Asaba airport is strategically located, it is right there at the centre of very many good locations in the country, it is good for business, good for civil aviation.

“We are delighted that the Delta State Government has taken aviation as one of the catalyst for growth and development and for identifying and also understanding the importance aviation could add to the economy of the region.

Sirika reiterated that the government believes that the best way to manage our airports is to concession them to private hands to make them better managed and better operated and to get value for our money.

He therefore commend Delta state for their efforts and decision to concession the airport for optimal performance.

“The Asaba Airport has feeder airlines that will operate as well as a principal airline coming in to Asaba and feeding other stations, they have a hotel, Business park, cargo and they have everything here an international airport needs to operate.

“From what I have seen here and from what we have on ground and also the planned expansion of the terminal building, the Asaba Airport is indeed an international airport,” he said.

The Minister who was conducted round by the Delta State Commissioner for Information Mr. Charles Aniagwu and Senior Policy Adviser to the Governor Prof. Sylvester Monye was accompanied by the Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation Engr. Hassan Musa; Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN Capt. Rabiu Yadudu; and Technical Assistant to the Minister Engr. Ben Tukur.