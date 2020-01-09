FG recalls suspended NBET MD Amobi

The Federal Government on Thursday recalled the suspended Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, Mrs Marilyn Amobi, to her duty post.

Amobi was suspended by the Minister of Power, Engr. Mamman Sale, in December last year over many complaints against her.

The minister also constituted a five-man panel to investigate the myriads of complaints against the NBET managing director.

The directive for Amobi’s recall was conveyed in a memo issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, a general manager in the agency, who immediately assumed office as the acting managing director, has been asked to step aside for Amobi to return to her position.