FG, States should appoint more women – NCWS demands

By Dorcas Jonah

As the nation awaits the next political dispensation on May 29, the National Council of Women Societies, (NCWS) has called for increased political appointment of women at all levels of government in the country.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, the President of the council, who made the call on Monday in Abuja in a statement, said appointment of women into various cabinet positions would close the gap of gender inequality.

According to her, it will also change the unimpressive, unacceptable and not good for the political development of the country.

The council president noted that a lot of women emerged as candidates of their various political parties, but that their male counterparts with money bags outweighed them.

“The men had money to attract more votes to the detriment of the women, which affected the

“I want to urge the Federal and state governments to appoint more women ministers, commissioners, heads of agencies with a view to closing the gap,” she said.

According to her, women in position of authority resolve national crises without resorting to violence, advocate social issues that benefit all and allocate budgets to health and education.

Shoda said that investing in women’s right to political participation was a necessary step to achieving global gender equality and democratic governance.

“Studies show that increasing women’s participation in politics leads to greater investment in education and female board representation boast higher return on investment.

“This investment creates ripple effect that yields multiple benefits not only for the individual woman, but also for families, communities and countries at large.

“Research has also suggested that gender balance in the political sphere promotes gender balance in the workforce which could double global Gross Domestic Product.“