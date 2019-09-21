FIDA to empower 50 indigent women in FCT

By Olasunkanmi Onifade

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has concluded plans to empower 50 indigent women in FCT through skills acquisition and equipment.

The Regional Vice President, West and North Africa, FIDA, Mrs Victoria Awomolo, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja toward its forthcoming Africa Regional Congress scheduled from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15.

The theme of the conference is: ‘The growth of women and children in Africa beyond rhetoric’

According to her, the government at all levels are doing their best to alleviate the suffering of the masses, but more still need to be done.

“We are empowering them and ensuring that they are self reliant. We are not just teaching them, but providing them with start-up equipment.

“We realised that if we give them money, they will just spend the money on other expenses.

“The skills acquisition would include bead making, clothes stoning, confectioneries, soap making, making of local drinks like zobo, tiger nuts as well as preparation and packaging of plantain and potatoes chips,” Awomolo said.

She said empowering the womenfolk would make them support their families and train of their children, saying the skills would impact society positively.

Awomolo said activities lined up for the congress include: Thanksgiving services, Juma’at prayer and keynote address by a Professor of Law, University of Nigeria, Prof. Joy Ezeilo as well as plenary session to proffer solutions to challenges facing women and children.

She said about 400 delegates had indicated interest so far to attend the congress, including those from Ghana, Liberia, Uganda, Kenya and Cameroon among others. (NAN)