Fintiri: extends lead in Adamawa, to be declared governor-elect

By Yakubu Uba/Yola

Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party extended his lead in the governorship election in Adamawa after the collation of the supplementary election on Thursday.

He won in all the 14 local government areas, where supplementary election took place, polling 8,839 votes.

Incumbent Gov. Muhammadu Jubrilla Bindow of APC got 1,391 votes.

At the conclusion of the election on 23 March, Fintiri led Bindow with 32, 476 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, will announce the final figures for the two candidates after midnight and from all indications, Fintiri will be announced the winner.

Before the make-up poll, Fintiri had 367,471 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Jubrilla Bindow had 334,995 votes.