Fire guts Paris’ historic St. Sulpice church

Fire has been reported at Paris’ historic St. Sulpice church, built in the 19th Century.

According to Le Parisien, firefighters are extinguishing the blaze, which burst through the doors of the 19th Century building.

The wooden doors were on fire, and a stained glass window was damaged. The rest of the damage “seems minor,” the daily newspaper said.

Dramatic footage shared on social media shows the interior of the church in flames, with smoke billowing up to its arched roof. From outside, video footage shows firefighters hosing down the burning doors

The Roman Catholic church is the second biggest church in the city after Notre Dame. It is 113 metres long, 58 metres in width and 34 metres tall.

Construction of the church, dedicated to Sulpitius the Pious, began in 1646. During the 18th century, an elaborate gnomon, the Gnomon of Saint-Sulpice, was built.