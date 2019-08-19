Flood destroys worship centres, farmlands, houses in Kuje

By Gami Tadanyigbe
Ten houses, two worship centres, farmlands, shops and assorted property worth millions of naira have been destroyed by flood in Gudaba community of Kuje area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the News Agency of Nigria (NAN), reports.
Among worship centres affected were “Omega Fire Ministry” belonging to Apostle Johnson Suleiman, and White Garment Church.
The flood, which followed a heavy downpour that started on Sunday, Aug. 18, and ran into the early hours of Monday, Aug. 19, also affected a bridge linking unto Kuje-Gwagwalada road.
Our correspondent, who visited the area, found that the flood had taken over most of the roads, forcing residents to either remain indoors or move through the water to their destinations.
Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that flooding was a recurring decimal in the community that was situated close to a riverine area.
Mr Zaka Tukura, whose house collapsed, told NAN that he was asleep when water submerged his house.
“I was asleep when water submerged my house. I had to quickly move my children to a neighbour’s house.
“The level of destruction is devastating; it is quite unfortunate that the flood has affected many people in this community,” he said.
