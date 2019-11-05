For practicing ‘banned faith’, Jehovah’s Witness jailed in Russia

A Russian court in Tomsk, Siberia sentenced a Jehovah’s Witness on Tuesday to six years in prison for practising his faith, which is banned in the country, the organisation and local media reported.

Sergei Klimov was the second adherent of the faith to be jailed in Russia.

The Christian faith, which does not observe many traditional doctrines including Christmas and Easter because it considers them tinged with paganism, is banned in Russia on the assertion that it is extremist.

The Jehovah’s Witness was sentenced by the court for violating Russia’s law against participating in a banned organisation, the Russian branch of the Jehovah’s Witnesses said in a statement.

“The court’s decision was made on the basis of the existing legislation,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said in comments carried by Russian news agency Interfax.

In February, a Russian court in the central Oryol region sentenced another follower of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, a Danish man, to six years imprisonment for extremism.

Denmark’s top diplomat at the time, Anders Samuelsen, expressed concern at that sentencing, saying in a statement that Russia should “respect freedom of religion.”

Klimov said at the trial that he was a Jehovah’s Witness, but denied that he was a leader of the group. His lawyer said the court’s ruling will be appealed.

In April 2017, Russia banned the religious group and deemed it an “extremist organization,” a designation the U.S. State Department says is “wrong.”