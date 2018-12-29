Former Lagos CP, Owoseni, 9 others end police career

By Moses Omorogieva /Mateen Badru

Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, and nine other senior police officers, have ended their career with the Nigerian police after 35 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Owoseni was police commissioner in Lagos from July 1, 2015 to September 1, 2017.

NAN reports that the retiring officers were pulled out on Saturday at a colourful ceremony in Lagos amidst cheers by family members, colleagues and other dignitaries.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID), Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, who represented I-G Ibrahim Idris, commended the retiring officers for their service to the nation.

“Congratulations to all the retiring senior officers and to their families, we say a big thank you for the support.

“As you bow out today, the I-G, the entire police and the nation say a big thank you. You have served well and God will reward you abundantly,” she said.

A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Alapini, who represented Police Service Commission (PSC) Chairman, Musiliu Smith, also advised the retiring officers to be wary of the environment they were retiring to.

“You are retiring into a new world, the world of the police is different from the world of retirement.

“A lot of people are waiting for you thinking you have money to invest, you have to be wary and careful.

“Please, be faithful to your family,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Elegushi Ikate, commended the retiring police officers for their service to the nation.

“I know how passionate you are about the country. How you work to keep the country safe.

“We Nigerians often forget where we come from. Nigeria’s problem has been there for a while and it will take more than four years to solve.

“It is just for our government to the right thing,” he said.

Also speaking, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi, commended the retiring police officers for their service to the nation.

“I understand what the police stand for as they have made Nigeria more secure, they are the greatest law enforcement agents,” the monarch said.

Among the retiring officers were AIG Abdul Bube, AIG Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, CP Agyole Abeh, CP Joseph Agaji and CP Gbemisola Akinpelu.

Others were CP Bello Ahmed, CP Abdullahi Ibrahim, CP Bello Yahaya, CP Adekinte Ademoju, CP Wakili Maye, CP Fave Semili and CP Ahmed Magaji.

NAN further reports that 55 police officers of the ranks of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Commissioner of Police (CP), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) retired from the force across the country.