Foundation donates N2m to IDPs in Bayelsa

By Christian Ogbonna

The Reuben Okoya (ROK) Foundation has donated N2 million to the over 1,000 displaced persons in Nembe-Basambiri, Bayelsa.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the people were displaced by the violence that occurred in the area during the last general elections.

NAN also reports that the Foundation is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation which focuses on assisting the less-privileged in the society.

Founder of the Foundation, Mr Reuben Okoya, made the donation on Tuesday in Nembe Local Government Area of the state.

Okoya, who also met with the seven babies so far delivered in the camp, decried the violence that trailed the election in the area.

“A few months ago, I heard that there were some displaced people in Nembe due to political reasons. I want you to know that we are all brothers and sisters.

“Nobody should be allowed to be displaced, especially when the circumstances that led to their displacement are quite different from the ones stipulated by the United Nations.

“The UN says that people can only be displaced by war, famine or by other reasons that are beyond human control; but these people have been displaced today for reasons that are not beyond human control.

“They have been pushed out of their homes and comfort, but I am here to assist them; I have come to identify with them and provide some funding that will make them relatively comfortable.

“There is the general saying that a hungry man is an angry man. So what we are trying to do is to take care of them and their children and to provide funding to take care of minor diseases among them,” he said.

Okoya urged the displaced persons not to be depressed in the midst of painful discomfort, adding that they should not allow any frustration they might be experiencing in the camp to drive them into taking to violence.

In his remarks, Dr Zedekiah Isu, Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), commended the founder of the foundation for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in lifting the spirit of the displaced people.

Represented by Mr George Oru, an Official of SEMA, Isu said that the displaced people were from Basambiri in Nembe.

Mrs Paware Ikoye, mother of one of the newborn babies in the camp, expressed happiness with the donation and prayed for the founder of the foundation. (NAN)