Foundation honours Fowler, Sen. Ndoma, others

By Victor Okoye

An NGO, Anneozeng Ogozi Aid Foundation (AOAF) on Sunday in Abuja honoured Mr Babatunde Fowler , the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Sen. Victor Ndoma, among others to mark its first anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AOAF, is an NGO focused on humanitarian services within Nigeria.

The Founder, Anneozeng Ogozi, told NAN that the aim of the foundation was to create a world where everyone felt valued and able to contribute meaningfully to society.

Ogozi noted that with determination and hard work, the foundation had been able to achieve a lot within a short period of its existence.

“Over the years, AOAF has reached out to not less than 20,000 children across the country with exercise books & writing materials.

“Over 650 scholarships have also been offered to various children who prior to the sponsorship had no basic academic knowledge due to lack of funds.

“Within a year of AOAF existence, the foundation had embarked on numerous orphanage outreaches, thereby being a father and mother to the less privileged in its little capability.

“Also, several medical outreaches in various communities had been carried out. Providing the physically challenged in such communities with wheel chairs and clutches.

“Over 300 widows had been trained in various skills, with financial empowerment to start up their businesses,” she said.

Ogozi explained that the awardees were being honoured for their immense contribution to the humanitarian growth of the country. (NAN)