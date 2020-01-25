Foundation launches history club in FCT schools

By Philomina Attah

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), ANISZA Foundation & Gallery, on Friday launched a “History Club’’ in some secondary schools across the Federal Capital Territory.

The initiative, according to the founder of the organisation, Ms Novo Isioro, is aimed at educating young Nigerians, especially secondary school students, on the nation’s history.

Isioro told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the idea would foster the spirit of patriotism, ethnic tolerance and peaceful coexistence among young Nigerians.

She identified the beneficiaries as Famaks British School, Aces International School, Catherina International School, and Life Builders Initiatives (a special need school).

“We aim to actively and consistently reach and teach school-age pupils and young Nigerians on Nigerian history, using various interesting methods like folktales, songs, drama, among others.

“This, we believe, will not only boost the pupils’ interests in the study of the Nigerian history but also assist schools enhance their history curriculum to meet today’s dying need of a more united Nigeria.

“We are trying to see how to influence positively the lives of presidents, governors, ministers, senators and other world leaders seated among the pupils,’’ she said.

She said that the foundation was inaugurated in 2018 and had impacted over 53 secondary schools in 18 states across the six geo-political zones.

She added that the message of peaceful cohesion using photography, history education and other tools had positively impacted the young ones.

“The focus is to educate young Nigerians on the importance of cohesion, of living together, being united especially this time in our country where there is growing agitation to divide the country than ever.

“The Foundation was established to help young ones to understand our root, our stories. We thought that if young people begin to understand our origin, our history, this will help them to understand that we are one.

“They should understate that there is a connecting factor between the Igbo, the Hausa and the Yoruba with the rest of the tribes in the country.

“We have a gallery in Garki were pictures from the creation of the country till date are there. Pictures that tells about our unity are there to address some of the issue of division.

“Our focus is on the youth because they are the one that are being used to carry out the agenda of division, the war, the fighting.

“We are together. No matter what anybody tells us to divide us especially during elections or political activities, we are together. When you come to our gallery, you discover our leaders are friends.

“After the whole fight, they still relate with each other well, ” she said.

Isioro explained that the foundation was collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Information and its FCT counterpart to actualise its objectives.

She added that ANISZA hoped to establish over 100 clubs in schools in the FCT by December 2020. (NAN)