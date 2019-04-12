Four people shot in Watts, California in ‘senseless violence’

Four people were shot in Watts after the funeral procession for Nipsey Hussle had passed through the neighbourhood, the latest in a recent uptick of violence in South Los Angeles, local media reported on Friday.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said three men and one woman were shot near the intersection of 103rd and Main Street, while one of the victims later died.

“We must stop this senseless violence,’’ Moore said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred after the procession for the slain rapper had left Watts, and there are no indications the violence was connected to the memorial.

Hussle’s killing on March 31 in front of his clothing store made international headlines.

Moore and other community leaders have said his death is part of a larger increase in killings in the area.

In the week leading up to Hussle’s death, 11 people were slain in LA – over double in 2018 weekly average.

About half the killings occurred in south LA, while all of the victims were black or Latino.

Officials described the recent surge as possibly a back-and-forth between rival gangs.

The night Hussle was shot; Moore noted on Twitter that the killing represented “the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence.

“Since Sunday, 26 victims have been shot, while 10 were a homicide that is 36 families left picking up the pieces.

“We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life,’’ Moore stressed.

There have been no reports of violence related to the Hussle procession, which drew tens of thousands to the streets of south LA.