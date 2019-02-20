Friday declared public holiday, bankers excluded

111 0
111 0
Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazau
Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Danbazau: Friday declared public holiday

Nigeria’s Federal Government has declared Friday, 22 February as a public holiday, to enable citizens prepare for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

Bankers and those offering essential services across the nation, are excluded, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

“The work-free day is to enable citizens return to their polling units for the reschedule Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure safety of lives and property before, during and after the general election,” the ministry said.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet