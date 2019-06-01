FrieslandCampina WAMCO reiterates commitment to quality product

By Oluwafunke Ishola

FrieslandCampina WAMCO on Saturday reiterated its commitment to nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy products to ensure a healthy nation.

The Company disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Ore Famurewa, Corporate Affairs Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, in Lagos .

It said that Mr Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, gave the assurance during the company’s celebration of the World Milk Day 2019 with farmers at Iseyin, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Milk Day is celebrated globally on June 1.

World Milk Day was established by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to recognise the importance of milk as a global food.

Langat said that FrieslandCampina WAMCO since 2011, had been working in collaboration

with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) on its Dairy Development Programme (DDP).

He said that this was to improve local sourcing of milk in alignment with national development goals.

According to him, through the DDP in Nigeria, the company has enhanced the technical capacity and knowledge of over 3,500 local dairy farmers which include 900 women.

Langat said it had also helped to develop new institutional capacities, policies and practices around dairy development that benefit both small holder farmers and pastoralists for a sustainable local dairy sector.

He commended the dairy farmers under its DDP across 90 communities on the progress made thus far, especially their recent record of supplying 27,045 liters of milk in one day.

“FrieslandCampina WAMCO continues to invest in local milk production, we recorded the highest milk collection of 27,045 litres daily production on May 28, years after the first 400 litres daily collection in 2011.

“We have improved raw milk quality by 500,000 colony forming units (cfu) per milliliter and held 1331 training sessions for farmers and extension staff on topics with regard to milk quality and productivity, implementation of Good Dairy Farming Practices,” he said.

Langat, however, charged the farmers to increase their raw milk yield to justify the company’s plan to set up a Milk Processing Centre within the community.

“We are not only committed to providing affordable dairy products, we are also charged with the responsibility of increasing local milk sourcing,” he said.

The company, he said, was also to ensure consumers, children and dairy farmers enjoy the goodness of milk every day.

He noted that the company had five milk collection centres, 10 milk collection points and 10 currently under construction across various communities in Oyo State.

According to him, as part of activities to celebrate the World Milk Day, the company treated over 1000 dairy farmers to a surprise Peak Breakfast.

“We bring to focus milk as an important nutritional source, and we engaged consumers at all levels, including our dairy farmers, with the theme #EnjoyDairy with a #Peak breakfast.

“We do this because we believe that our products have a higher purpose than just being delicious and nutritious.

“They are ultimately the catalyst and facilitators of development in every sense of the word and contribute to our overarching mission of nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy nutrition,” he said.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) data shows that more than one billion people’s livelihoods are supported by the dairy sector and that dairy is consumed by more than six billion people globally.(NAN)