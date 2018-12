President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress have been photographed together, at Aso Rock wishing Nigerians a very Merry Christmas.

The rare photo of the three leaders of the All Progressives Congress, was sent by the president’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze.

Earlier today, in a message President Buhari urged Nigerians to be hopeful about the coming year and the future.