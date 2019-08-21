FULL LIST: Buhari inaugurates new cabinet, retains petroleum minister position

By Emmanuel Afonne and Ifeanyi Nwoko

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday swore in the 43 appointed ministers at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari who announced the portfolio of each minister shortly after they were sworn in, urged them to direct all memos to his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

The president retained the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum Resources, while Timipre Sylva was announced as Minister of State for Petroleum.

Babatunde Fashola who was the Minister of Power, Works and Housing was stripped off the Power portfolio, as Saleh Mamman who was nominated from Taraba now occupies the position, while Goddy Agba is the Minister of State for Power.

Below is the full list:

FULL LIST OF MINISTERS AND PORTFOLIOS