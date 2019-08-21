FULL LIST: Buhari inaugurates new cabinet, retains petroleum minister position

By Emmanuel Afonne and Ifeanyi Nwoko
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday swore in the 43 appointed ministers at the Federal Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Buhari who announced the portfolio of each minister shortly after they were sworn in, urged them to direct all memos to his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.
The president retained the portfolio of Minister of Petroleum Resources, while Timipre Sylva was announced as Minister of State for Petroleum.
Babatunde Fashola who was the Minister of Power, Works and Housing was stripped off the Power portfolio, as Saleh Mamman who was nominated from Taraba now occupies the position, while Goddy Agba is the Minister of State for Power.
Below is the full list:
FULL LIST OF MINISTERS AND PORTFOLIOS
|S/N
|Minister
|Portfolio
|1.
|Dr. Ikechukwu Ogah (Abia State)
|State, Mines and Steel
|2.
|Mohammed Musa Bello (Adamawa State) reappointed
|Federal Capital Territory
|3.
|Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom State)
|Niger Delta
|4.
|Chris Ngige (Anambra State) reappointment
|Labour and Employment
|5.
|Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra State)
|State Environment
|6.
|Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State) reappointment
|Education
|7.
|Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi State)
|State, Trade Investment
|8.
|Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa State)
|Petroleum under the President
|9.
|George Akume (Benue State)
|Special Duties
|10.
|Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno State) reappointment
|State, Agric and Rural Development
|11.
|Goddy Jedy Agba (Cross River State)
|State, Power
|12.
|Festus Keyamo (Delta State)
|State, Niger Delta
|13.
|Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi State)reappointment
|Science and Technology
|14.
|Osagie Ehanire (Edo State) reappointment
|Health
|15.
|Clement Ike (Edo State)
|Budget, Nat. Planning
|16.
|Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti State)
|Industry, Trade
|17.
|Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu State) reappointment
|Foreign Affairs
|18.
|Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe State)
|Communications
|19.
|Emeka Nwajiuba (Imo State)
|Education
|20.
|Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa State)
|Water Resources
|21.
|Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna State) reappointment
|Finance
|22.
|Muhammad Mahmood (Kaduna State)
|Environment
|23.
|Sabo Nanono (Kano State)
|Agriculture
|24.
|Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano State)
|Defence
|25.
|Hadi Sirika (Katsina State) reappointment
|Aviation
|26.
|Abubakar Malami (Kebbi State) reappointment
|Justice
|27.
|Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi State)
|State, FCT
|28.
|Lai Mohammed (Kwara State)
|Information
|29.
|Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State)
|State Transportation
|30.
|Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State) reappointment
|Works and Housing
|31.
|Adeleke Mamora (Lagos State)
|State, Health
|32.
|Mohammed H. Abdullahi (Nasarawa State)
|State, Science
|33.
|Zubair Dada (Niger State)
|State Foreign Affairs
|34.
|Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun State)
|Mines and steel
|35.
|Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo State)
|State, Labour
|36.
|Rauf Aregbesola (Osun State)
|Interior
|37.
|Sunday Dare (Oyo State)
|Youths and sports
|38.
|Paulen Talen (Plateau State)
|Women affairs
|39.
|Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)
|Transportation
|40.
|Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State)
|Police affairs
|41.
|Sale Mamman (Taraba State)
|Power
|42.
|Abubakar D. Aliyu (Yobe State)
|State Housing
|43.
|Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara State)
|Humanitarian Affair
