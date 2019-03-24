Ganduje claws back to life, wins in Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has clawed back from the jaw of death to win re-election in Kano State, overcoming the main challenger, Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party by 8982 votes, after the supplementary elections held on Saturday.

According to the result announced by the returning officer, Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress polled 1,033,695 votes while Kabir-Yusuf got 1,024,713 votes.

The PDP agent reportedly walked out of the collation centre before the announcement of the result.

Before the supplementary election, the PDP candidate had 1,014,474 votes, while Ganduje got 987,819 votes.

In the supplementary elections held in polling units in 28 LGAs, Ganduje got an upper-hand,

winning 45,876 votes while the PDP candidate got 10,239 votes.