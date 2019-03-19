Ganduje talks tough

By Muhammad Nur Tijani/Kano

Ahead of the supplementary elections in Kano on Saturday, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state said that his government will not tolerate any breach of peace by any group or person in the state.‎

‎Ganduje gave the warning on Tuesday in Kano when an amalgam of 320 associations, called Kano Peace Ambassadors, paid him a solidarity visit.‎

“We will not tolerate breach of peace under whatever guise, and the government will not fold its arms and watch people instigating instability in the state.‎

“As a governor of Kano state and the Chief Security Officer of the state, I cannot sleep if any drop of blood is wasted.

‎”I am not speaking as a gubernatorial candidate, but as the executive governor of Kano state and the chief security officer of the state. Anybody wishing to disrupt the peace of the state will not go scot-free,” he said.‎

The Kano Peace Ambassadors assured Ganduje of their resolve to promote peaceful co-existence before, during and after the re-run election.

Abubakar Muhammad who led the groups commended Ganduje for making statements that were peaceful in all intent and purposes.

“We are monitoring speeches that are being made by political leaders in the state. We find out that, many out there are only triggering instability.

“We are indeed commending your political statements, that prove to be in line with peaceful engagements,” he said.