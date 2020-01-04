Gas Explosion: Kaduna Govt. condoles families of victims

By hussaina yakubu

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the families of those who lost their lives following a gas explosion that occurred at about 2pm on Saturday in Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

“Our thoughts are with them in this sad moment,” the statement said.

The incident occurred in a business premises located along Kachia Road, Sabon Tasha, in Chikun local government area.

“The State Government also sympathized with the citizens that sustained injuries in the explosion,” it added.

It commended the emergency services, including fire fighters of both Kaduna State and the Federal Fire Service and the Red Cross for their prompt response.

The government also expressed gratitude to all security agencies that participated in the search and rescue exercise during the incident.(NAN)