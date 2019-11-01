Gboluga, Ondo Rep appoints 60 supporters as Aides

The Member of House of representatives representing Okitipupa / Irele Federal constituency, Hon. Ikengboju Dele Gboluga has announced the names of Sixty (60) of his supporters to work with him in service to his constituents.
Gboluga while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday said his decision to appoint the unprecedented high number of aides was to in recognition of their contributions and to give them a sense of belonging financial appreciation.
He added that the appointments were in recognition of the efforts of the selected during the elections, after wide consultations among major stakeholders.
According to the lawmaker, many others who did not make the list will be equally appreciated and rewarded in up coming empowerment programs, one of which he said will cover six hundred (600) others, scheduled to hold on Monday 4th of November 2019.
The appointments take effect from the first of November.
Below is the list of aides unedited :
Chief of staff : Niyi Akinnola
Daso Feyiropo ( S. A Special Duties)
Akin Emorioye (SA)
Oriola Akinrinwa (SA)
Tayo Ogungbemi (SA)
Hon. Omololu Akinbo (SA)
Dami Olowodugba (SA)
Gbenga Adeyehun (Arije) (SA)
Olapade Omowole (SA)
Kunle Balogun (SA)
John Belie (SA)
Motunbi Juwa (SA)
Abiodun Temenu (SA)
Kunle Oloyebade (SA)
Adeolu Akinseye (SA)
Yetunde Awodumila (Yeye Oge) (SA)
Oladipupo Akinye (SSA)
Niyi Adebusoye (SSA)
Dami Martins (SA)
Tayo Fatoyinbo (SSA)
Sola Omojugba (SSA)
Temitope Kolawole (SSA)
Olumide Ogunje (SLA)
Olajide Akinnusi (LA1)
Adeyemo Akinde (LA2)
Olaide Adekanle (PA)
Alfa Augustina (Secretary)
Personal Assistants
Tunji Akindayini
Oladipupo Fayefunmi
Albert Oluwambe (Texas)
Olagundoye Gbenga (Die. D – Matter)
Adura Egbuwalo
Ebun Rotimi
Damilola Egbodofo
Chief Owate
Adewale Emoruwa
Olagundoye Moses
Felix Ojomo
Robert Oyeneyin
Abiodun Lijoka (APC)
Ezekiel Olowatobi
Akintuyi Ashogbon (Oyinbo Egbe)
Taiwo Obanor Lijoka
Omolafe Osowe
Dayo Akindehin
Bobola Job
Bosede Ayedamilowo (Bovic)
Folorunsho Owolala
Abiodun Akindemowo
Tunde Arowosomo
Shola Arobadi
Sunday Itiolu
Abiodun Akinsulere (Ofie)
Gbenga Faniyi
Olalekan Victor Folorunso
Daisi Emoruwa
Mrs Akinjigan
Mr Idowu Ogunwumiju
Segun Fadayomi
Akin Kokoluko
Orimisan Obolo
