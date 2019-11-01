Gboluga, Ondo Rep appoints 60 supporters as Aides

The Member of House of representatives representing Okitipupa / Irele Federal constituency, Hon. Ikengboju Dele Gboluga has announced the names of Sixty (60) of his supporters to work with him in service to his constituents.

Gboluga while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday said his decision to appoint the unprecedented high number of aides was to in recognition of their contributions and to give them a sense of belonging financial appreciation.

He added that the appointments were in recognition of the efforts of the selected during the elections, after wide consultations among major stakeholders.

According to the lawmaker, many others who did not make the list will be equally appreciated and rewarded in up coming empowerment programs, one of which he said will cover six hundred (600) others, scheduled to hold on Monday 4th of November 2019.

The appointments take effect from the first of November.

Below is the list of aides unedited :

Chief of staff : Niyi Akinnola

Daso Feyiropo ( S. A Special Duties)

Akin Emorioye (SA)

Oriola Akinrinwa (SA)

Tayo Ogungbemi (SA)

Hon. Omololu Akinbo (SA)

Dami Olowodugba (SA)

Gbenga Adeyehun (Arije) (SA)

Olapade Omowole (SA)

Kunle Balogun (SA)

John Belie (SA)

Motunbi Juwa (SA)

Abiodun Temenu (SA)

Kunle Oloyebade (SA)

Adeolu Akinseye (SA)

Yetunde Awodumila (Yeye Oge) (SA)

Oladipupo Akinye (SSA)

Niyi Adebusoye (SSA)

Dami Martins (SA)

Tayo Fatoyinbo (SSA)

Sola Omojugba (SSA)

Temitope Kolawole (SSA)

Olumide Ogunje (SLA)

Olajide Akinnusi (LA1)

Adeyemo Akinde (LA2)

Olaide Adekanle (PA)

Alfa Augustina (Secretary)

Personal Assistants

Tunji Akindayini

Oladipupo Fayefunmi

Albert Oluwambe (Texas)

Olagundoye Gbenga (Die. D – Matter)

Adura Egbuwalo

Ebun Rotimi

Damilola Egbodofo

Chief Owate

Adewale Emoruwa

Olagundoye Moses

Felix Ojomo

Robert Oyeneyin

Abiodun Lijoka (APC)

Ezekiel Olowatobi

Akintuyi Ashogbon (Oyinbo Egbe)

Taiwo Obanor Lijoka

Omolafe Osowe

Dayo Akindehin

Bobola Job

Bosede Ayedamilowo (Bovic)

Folorunsho Owolala

Abiodun Akindemowo

Tunde Arowosomo

Shola Arobadi

Sunday Itiolu

Abiodun Akinsulere (Ofie)

Gbenga Faniyi

Olalekan Victor Folorunso

Daisi Emoruwa

Mrs Akinjigan

Mr Idowu Ogunwumiju

Segun Fadayomi

Akin Kokoluko

Orimisan Obolo