GenCos releases 3,367 MWH of electricity to national grid – report

By Constance Imasuen

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,367 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Tuesday.

The Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a daily energy report made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The report noted that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 4.86 megawatts from the figure released on Tuesday.

It, however, said that 1,128 megawatts could not be generated due to non availability of gas.

The report noted that 222,5 megawatts was not generated due to non availability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 2,541,40 megawatts were not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.9 billion on Tuesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Tuesday was high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report noted that the peak generation attained on Tuesday was 4,347 megawatts. (NAN)