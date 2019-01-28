German group assists Nigeria Immigration

By Naomi Sharang

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it had received technical and operational support from German Corporation for International Cooperation (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), a German development partner.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Service, Mr Sunday James, stated this in a statement in Abuja, on Monday.

He listed the items as 16 motor bikes, 10 radio devices, three binoculars, six laptops, 700 A3-size curriculum brochures and 300 NIS Training Curricula.

Others, according to James, are 450 chairs, 12 searchlights, five hand-held GPs, three HP Printers, eight First Aid boxes, eight measuring tapes and six air conditioners.

He said that the items were received by the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Babandede.

James said that the donation from the German organisation was in furtherance of the partnership between it and the Service as captured in their “GIZ Police Programme for Africa” programme.

“It is a programme supported by the German Federal Foreign Office and is aimed at enhancing the capacity of NIS personnel to effectively police the borders.”

The spokesman quoted the C-G as assuring the organisation that the Service would effectively put to use all supports provided by the organisation.

He also assured that NIS would continue to improve its operations to make migration easy and safer for all.