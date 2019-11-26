German heist: Police still scouring for clues on second day

German police were back at a Dresden museum on Tuesday scouring for clues, a day after thieves made off with a haul of jewellery from an 18th century royal collection

“The work continues today,” a spokesman said.

Police do not yet have a solid lead in the case and the search goes on for the perpetrators, he added.

More information on the status of the investigation is expected to be released in the afternoon.

Two unidentified suspects broke into the Green Vault museum early on Monday and managed to steal parts of three jewellery sets studded with diamonds, despite stringent security measures.

Up to 100 objects may have been stolen from the sets, which consist of clasps, buttons, medals, epaulettes, sashes and ornaments for hats and canes, decorated with diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires.

The value of the stolen goods is impossible to calculate, museum officials have said.

The suspects entered the building through a window after cutting through a grid and breaking the glass.

They used an axe to smash the glass case containing the jewels, according to police.

The Green Vault houses one of Europe’s oldest and best-preserved collection of treasures.

The treasury was created between 1723 and 1730 at the behest of Augustus the Strong, the elector of Saxony; competing with Louis XIV, he had sought to outshine the Sun King with his impressive array of jewels. (dpa/NAN)