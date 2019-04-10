German Police raid 90 Islamist network sites

(dpa/NAN) Police in Germany raided 90 locations linked to a nationwide Islamist network on Wednesday the interior ministry said.

The searches were carried out in nine of Germany’s 16 states, including Berlin, Bavaria and North Rhine Westphalia.

At the head of the network, according to the Interior Ministry, are the aid organisations WorldWide Resistance-Help and Ansaar International.

Based on investigations so far, both are linked to the extremist scene.

There is reason to believe that the network supports the Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza strip but is deemed a terrorist organisation by the U.S., Israel and the EU financially and with propaganda.

WorldWide Resistance-Help appeals on its website for donations for the needy in the Gaza Strip, which is under blockade by Israel.

Ansaar International has raised funds for aid in Somalia, Syria and Burma.

A 2017 report by intelligence authorities in the state of North Rhine Westphalia found intensive contact between the two organisations.

The report claimed Ansaar had “intensive cooperation with other people from the extremist Salafist scene.’’

“Anyone supporting Hamas under the pretext of humanitarian aid flouts fundamental value judgments of our constitution,’’ Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.