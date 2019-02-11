Girl power at the Grammys: Winners and losers

The Grammys gala in Los Angeles on Sunday was a night for girl power, and music’s top stars delivered with a series of powerful performances — some of them edgy, some simply glorious.

Here is a look at the musical highlights of the night:

Pop provocateur Janelle Monae and queen of sass Cardi B stunned with show-stopping numbers celebrating female sexuality.

Monae, whose futurist blend of pop and psychedelic funk scored her a nomination for Album of the Year, brought a girl gang to the stage to perform the Prince-influenced “Make Me Feel.”

Some of her dancers sported the iconic pink vagina pants from her video “Pynk,” which nabbed a nomination for Best Music Video.

“Let the vagina have a monologue,” the genre-bending performer said — a lyric from her song “Django Jane.”

But it could have been the motto of the night.

Queen Cardi delivered a sexually charged rendition of her hit “Money,” sporting leopard thigh-highs, peacock-style feathers and a flapper-esque wig as she gyrated for the crowd on a rhinestone-encrusted piano.

Among those wowed by the performance from the 26-year-old rapper — who made history with her win for Best Rap Album — was rapper Offset, with whom Cardi shares a child.

The pair — who had recently separated — appeared to be going strong on the red carpet, where they lovingly touched tongues for the paparazzi.

Lady Gaga won three awards on the night, two of them for “Shallow,” the signature song from her blockbuster film “A Star Is Born.” When the moment came for her to belt out the song, she did not disappoint.

Gaga — sporting the glittering cat suit of a pop diva, not the mousy brown hair of her ingenue character in the movie — was without her duet partner, Bradley Cooper, who was in London attending Britain’s BAFTA film awards.

So she teamed up with her fellow songwriters including Mark Ronson to deliver the tune — high on dramatics, high on energy. When she belted out a guttural wail mid-song, the audience cheered.

Rising Cuban-American star Camila Cabello kicked off the glamour-dripping night with a colorful performance of her sultry hit “Havana.”

The Cuban-American raised in Miami was joined by rapper Young Thug, Colombian Latin trapper J Balvin and iconic trumpeter Arturo Sandoval for the infectious performance, which offered a bilingual portrait of diversity reflecting the massive influence of Latin music on the US charts.

And Jennifer Lopez wowed the audience with her exuberant ode to Motown that included inflections of salsa.

Beyond the performances by of-the-moment stars, Grammys night was crowned by two of the biggest stars in music history — country legend Dolly Parton, and disco diva Diana Ross.

Parton, who was honoured at a pre-gala event as the MusiCares Person of the Year for her philanthropic contributions, joined forces with a constellation of singers including her goddaughter Miley Cyrus and pop star Katy Perry.

The most memorable part of the medley came when Parton and Cyrus belted out “Jolene,” before Parton and others joined forces on her mega-hit “9 to 5.”

A powerful tribute to the late “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin saw Yolanda Adams, Fantasia Barrino and Andra Day — who donned garters and a feathered mini skirt — slay the late Queen of Soul’s classic hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” moving the crowd to its feet.

Ross — resplendent in a gauzy red gown — took to the stage to celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday in March.

“Together we have no limits. There’s only success ahead. And you can lead the way. Learn, dream, unlock new doors. All is possible with music and with you,” she said, before shouting out: “Happy birthday to me!”

All the winners

Album of the Year

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best New Artist

Dua Lipa

Best Rap Album

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Best R&B Album

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Best Rap Song

Drake – God’s Plan

Song of the Year

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Producer of the Year, Non – Classical

Pharrell Williams

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best Rap Performance

(Tie)

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Best Rock Album

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Best Rock Song

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Metal Performance

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Best Rock Performance

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Best Traditional R&B Performance

(Tie)

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand

PJ Morton – How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]

Best R&B Performance

H.E.R. – Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]

Best Latin Jazz Album

Dafnis Prieto Big Band – Back to the Sunset

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Daversa Big Band – American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Wayne Shorter Quartet – Emanon

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant – The Window

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

John Daversa – Don’t Fence Me In

Best Reggae Album

Sting & Shaggy – 44/876

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Justice – Woman Worldwide

Best Dance Recording

Silk City & Dua Lipa – Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Best Classical Compendium

Fuchs – Piano Concerto Spiritualist

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Monteverdi – Songs of Orpheus

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Kernis – Violin Concerto

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Laurie Anderson – Landfall

Best Choral Performance

McLoskey – Zealot Canticles

Best Opera Recording

Bates – The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich – Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Willie Nelson – My Way

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)

Best Country Song

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan & Shay – Tequila

Best Country Solo Performance

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Best Music Film

Quincy Jones – Quincy

Best Music Video

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalani Pe’a – No ’Ane’i

Best Tropical Latin Album

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Anniversary

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

Luis Miguel – ¡México Por Siempre!

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Zoe – Aztlán

Best Latin Pop Album

Claudia Brant – Sincera

Best Spoken Word Album

Jimmy Carter – Faith: A Journey for All

Best Children’s Album

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats – All the Sounds

Best Folk Album

Punch Brothers – All Ashore

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Fantastic Negrito – Please Don’t Be Dead

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – The Blues Is Alive and Well

Best Bluegrass Album

The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Best American Roots Song

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Best American Roots Performance

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Best New Age Album

Opium Moon – Opium Moon

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Greatest Showman

Best World Music Album

Soweto Gospel Choir – Freedom

Best Roots Gospel Album

Jason Crabb – Unexpected

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lauren Daigle – Look Up Child

Best Gospel Album

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Lauren Daigle – You Say

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin – Never Alone

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd Band

Best Immersive Audio Album

Eye in the Sky: 35th Anniversary Edition

Best Remixed Recording

HAIM – Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Beck – Colors

Best Historical Album

Various Artists – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris

Best Album Notes

Various Artists – Voices Of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented By William Ferris (David Evans)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of “Weird Al” Yankovic

Best Recording Package

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best Arrangement, Insruments and Vocals

Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter – Spiderman Theme

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Capella

John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists – Stars and Stripes Forever

Best Instrumental Composition

Terence Blanchard – Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil)

Best Alternative Music Album

Beck – Colors

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation