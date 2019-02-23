Gombe: Atiku loses in Gov. Dankwambo’s polling unit

By Peter Uwumarogie

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo polling unit in Gombe in Saturday’s Presidential Poll.

Dankwambo is a PDP governor.

Mr Ahmed Makko, the Presiding Officer of Hassan Manzo 005, announced the result amidst jubilation by APC supporters.

Buhari scored 453 votes to defeat Atiku, who scored 80 votes.

However, in the senatorial election, Gov. Dankwambo won in the unit scoring 325 votes to defeat the APC candidate Alhaji Saidu Alkali who scored 212 for the Gombe North Senatorial seat.

NAN reports that Buhari’s supporters took to the streets to celebrate the victory.