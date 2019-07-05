Gongola Basin oil Search: Gombe Gov. assures support

By Edith Ike-Eboh

Gombe State Government says it will support the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) efforts toward increasing the nation’s hydrocarbon resource base through the on-going oil search activities in the Gongola Basin.

The NNPC disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Friday

He said Gov. Muhammadu Yahaya made the commitment when he led a delegation of the State Executive on a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the governor noted that NNPC, under the leadership of Baru, has made tremendous success, especially in the area of frontier exploration.

“Contrary to what is obtained in some parts of the country where people were hostile to such exploratory activities, all communities in his state are ready to offer assistance to ensure success of the project.

“In Gombe State at the moment, the people are determined and willing to give whatever support the NNPC requires in order to attain its objectives,” it quoted Yahaya as saying.

Responding, Baru, said that the corporation’s initiative to prospect for oil in the Gongola Basin and other parts was based on the commitment to harness the nation’s abundant natural resources for the growth of the country.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of hospitality offered the corporation’s field operation team in the area, adding that such a gesture was required for meaningful development in the oil and gas sector.

He assured that NNPC would continue to live up to its mandate as it was ready to deploy its expertise in searching for oil in every part of the country.

Baru further disclosed that the prognosis of Kolmani River-II Well was good based on the preliminary evaluation reports.

He emphasised that the success in that direction would boost the Federation’s income and open up huge business opportunities to Nigerians. (NAN)