Gov. Bello loses mother, Buhari commiserates

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has lost his stepmother, Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello. This is even as President President Muhammadu Buhari expresses sadness over the demise.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) on Tuesday said Buhari, expressed sorrow on the death of Madam Rekiya Momoh Bello, the step mother of Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State.

The statement said the Governor’s absence at the meeting of Progressive Governors with the President in Daura, Katsina State earlier in the day got the attention of President Buhari and was informed of the death of Madam Rekiya, whose burial made Governor Bello to stay back in his State.

The President expressed condolences to the family, the government and people of Kogi State over the irreparable loss.

According to the statement, President Buhari wished peace for the departed soul and prayed to Allah to grant her bereaved families the strength to bear the loss.