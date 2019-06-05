Gov. Bello reveals plans for Nigerian youth

The executive governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed his commitment to advancing the cause of Nigerian youth whenever he is called upon.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday, when the newly elected President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Al-Mustapha Asuku Abdullahi, alongside his executive members and Kogi state chapter of the youth council, paid him a courtesy visit at his Okene residence.

Bello while congratulating the NYCN President on his emergence at the extra ordinary congress held over the weekend in Abuja, urged the new leadership of the Council to be focused and maximize their tenure in the interest of millions of Nigerian youth.

The governor assured the youth of his willingness to always respond to their call when need be.

His words, “I belong to you all and you all belong to me.

“I want you to relate with me on issues that border on the affairs of Nigerian youth and I will always be there for you.

“Please utilize your tenure to address the critical challenges faced by our youth and do not be distracted”.

Responding, Comrade Al-Mustapha thanked the governor for his youth-friendly policies geared towards the development of Kogi youth in particular and Nigeria youths in general, while commending him for accommodating the youth in his government.

It could be recalled that, the governor had in April signed the Kogi Youth Development Bill into law, amongst seven other Bills, to further enhance the place of youth in the affairs of the state.