Gov. Bello suggests ways to tackle crimes

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has advocated for the review of the laws dealing with drug abuse, possession of fire arms, rape, banditry and kidnapping.

Bello said this during the swearing-in of Mr Aliyu Mayaki, as the Chief Judge of the state, in Minna on Sunday.

A press statement by Bello’s Chief Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje, said the governor called for reform of the judiciary to enable it discharge its duties diligently.

Bello said a situation where criminals who were arrested and charged to court obtain bail within 48 hours was not good for our contemporary society.

He, however, suggested stiffer penalties for crimes associated with drug possession and addiction, rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.

He enjoined the judiciary and the legislative arms of government to work towards facilitating immediate amendment of such laws as well as proffer lasting solution to the increasing wave of insecurity confronting the country.

He urged the judicial arm of government to engage the legislatures on its budget estimates to bring about efficiency in the administration of justice.

“I also realized that for this programme to be effective, there is the need to implement full autonomy for the judiciary.

“I hope we can implement this autonomy and I hope our income will increase so that we are able to give you a reasonable amount every month to renovate your courts,” he said.

The governor added that the three arms of government complements each other, adding that they should partner in building a virile society.

Bello said his administration would continue to support the judiciary in the areas of capacity building, renovation of courts, and ensure welfare of judges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Mayaki, until his appointment was the acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of Mr Ahmed Bima.