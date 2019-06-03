Gov. Emmanuel at thanksgiving service, rededicates state to God

The Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel has rededicated the state to God with a promise to always magnify God in everything.

Speaking at a Special interdenominational thanksgiving service on Sunday to mark the 2019 Democracy day and his 2nd Term inauguration at Ibom Hall Grounds, Uyo, the Governor declared that he will only be satisfied when he sees God glorified.

“I stand on behalf of the people to say where ever we have gone wrong, Lord forgive us.

“I rededicate this land of Akwa Ibom State and rededicate my government to God that as we are beginning, God will be with us.”

The governor recalled how God saw the people through electioneering period and declared that during the elections, God disappointed the devices of the crafty.

Emmanuel thanked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), church leaders under the aegis of Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly (ACA), and Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN for their prayers and contributions to his reelection.

The governor also appreciated God for the peace, progress and projects executed in the state through his administration and assured Akwa Ibom people of better days.

Earlier in his sermon, the Lead Pastor of God House of Refuge, Pastor Ezikiel Atang, identified three secrets of success; personal investment, proper home management, and prayer of the church.

Speaking on the topic, “the Secret of National Success”, the cleric called on every Akwa Ibomite to be personally involved from their small in making the state and Nigeria succeed.

He urged Nigerians to prayer for their leaders rather than resort to criticism.

Present at the thanksgiving service were leaders and members of all the three arms of government in the state, party leaders, church and Akwa Ibom people.