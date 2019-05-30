Gov. Emmanuel reappoints Ekerete Udoh as CPS

Barely 24 hours after his swearing-in for a second term, the Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has reappointed Mr. Ekerete Udoh, as his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant on Media.

In a release signed by Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, Permanent Secretary, Goverment House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel wishes Ekerete Udoh goodluck on his reappointment.

Ekerete Udoh is a renowned international journalist, publicist and brand expert with over 25 years cognate experience.

Meanwhile, the publisher of The Guide newspaper based in Akwa Ibom State and National Leader of Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) Prince Emmanuel Sam, has congratulated Ekerete Udoh on his reappointment.

Sam described Ekerete Udoh’s reappointment as a worthy development in media sector of the State, saying that Udoh’s wealth of his experience is exceptional.

He said Udoh brought his vast experience to bear in the last four years in his relationship with media managers in the State, noting that the CPS will do more in the next four years.

Sam thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for reappointing Udoh, whom he described as a good media relations manager, and wished the governor success in his second term.