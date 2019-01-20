Gov. Ishaku arming thugs: Taraba APC

Saidu Adamu/Jalingo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba has accused Gov. Darius Ishaku of allegedly arming political thugs across the state as part of PDP’s plans to disrupt the 2019 elections.

The Director-General of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Bobboi Kaigama, alleged at a news conference in Jalingo, that such arms were distributed across the state and were being used freely by the hired goons.

Kaigama, who is also the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), claimed that the arms were used in the attack against the envoy of Nigeria to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Amb. Hassan Ardo, and APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Sani Danladi, on Thursday in Wukari.

He said that the hoodlums who were known members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were hired to eliminate the APC governorship candidate.

Kaigama called on the members of the party across the state to remain law abiding and to exercise restraint even in the face of provocation while ensuring that they spoke through their PVCs during the polls.

“Ladies and gentlemen let me first of all say that as a political party we strongly condemn the attempt to assassinate our governorship candidate and other members of his entourage by PDP paid and armed youths in Wukari on Thursday.

“It is despicable that the Taraba State Government has resorted to this level of desperation to unleash terror on the opposition and sponsor violence against the same people the government is supposed to protect.

“The office of the governor is too sacrosanct to be reduced to ridicule.

“We are aware that the governor has used his immunity to distribute arms and ammunitions across the state to arm youths ahead of the general election.

“These arms were used by youths who attacked our convoy in Wukari on Thursday in a bid to eliminate our governorship candidate.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all our supporters across the state to remain calm and exercise restraint while allowing security agencies to do the needful.

“Let your PVCs speak for you at the polls,” the director-general said.

A spokesman of Gov. Darius Ishaku described the allegations by the APC as callous and part of a well orchestrated plan by the opposition to disrupt the upcoming general election.

Commissioner for Information, Mr Inusa Dogari, said: “The governor is personally unhappy about the unfortunate events in Wukari and condemns it in strongest terms.’’

He called on politicians in the state to embrace peace and shun violence as they move round the state for their campaign.

According to Dogari, the governor is a peace loving person and will never unleash terror on his subjects irrespective of their ethno-religious and political affiliation.

NAN recalls that the convoy of the governorship train of the APC in the state was attacked on Jan. 17 in Wukari.

The attack left three persons dead with several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

More than 10 campaign vehicles were burnt by the suspected political thugs.