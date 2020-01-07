Gov. Lalong congratulates new Catholic Archbishop of Jos

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated Bishop Matthew Ishaya Audu on his appointment as the new Catholic Archbishop of Jos and the Metropolitan of Jos Ecclesiastical Province.

Lalong, in his congratulatory message issued to News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Jos, described the appointment of Bishop Audu as a worthy development, considering his many years of service in the vineyard of the Lord .

He said the Bishop had shown remarkable diligence in the discharge of his duties with humility and faith in Jesus Christ.

” We look forward to working with your Grace to continue to intercede for Plateau State and the nation at large and strengthen the gospel of peace, tolerance, compassion and sacrifice which will assist us to consolidate on the stability we have achieved in the recent past,” he said.

The Governor urged the Bishop to deploy his wealth of experience with the clergy and laity under his jurisdiction as well as the body of Christ in the State, to preach the gospel of salvation and reach out to those in need.

Until his appointment, Bishop Audu was the Chief Shepherd of Lafia Diocese.

He was ordained as a priest on June 23, 1984 and holds a Doctorate Degree in Moral Theology.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the canonical installation is expected to hold on March 31.

His appointment was announced by Pope Francis, the head of catholic church, to replace Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, who had since assumed duty as the Archbishop of Abuja Diocese. (NAN)