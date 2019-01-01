Gov. Lalong pardons prisoners for New Year

By Peter Amine

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has granted pardon to four prisoners serving various jail terms in the state in the spirit of the New Year.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement signed by Mr Mark Longyen, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Jos.

“The decision was taken after consultation with the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

“It is in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor under Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The sentences of three of the convicts were commuted to absolute pardon, while the third convict had his life sentence commuted to 21 years imprisonment,” he said.

According to the statement, Abdullahi Musa, Rev. Samson Bisat and Chikwu Anadi were granted absolute pardon while Emmanuel Ochiba who was sentenced to life imprisonment has been commuted to 21 years jail term.”

Lalong called on the people of the state and the Nation at large to commit the year 2019 to sobriety, penance and forgiveness.

He urged them to pray fervently for divine intervention in the affairs of Plateau and Nigeria.

“No challenge under heaven is immune to the power of prayers,” he added.