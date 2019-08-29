Gov. Matawalle’s convoy crashes, two die

By Abubakar Ahmed

An accident involving the convoy of Zamfara state Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has claimed the lives of two police personnel attached to the governor.

Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Press Affairs to the governor, confirmed the incident in a press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Gusau.

Idris said the accident occurred along Funtua/Gusau road around 6pm on Thursday.

He said Police Inspector, Aminu Usman and Sgt. Nura Mohammed lost their lives instantly at the scene of the accident.

He narrated that the deceased had escorted the governor to Abuja on a five day official trip.

Idris said that while they were returning with the governor, one of the vehicles in the convoy broke down in Zaria, Kaduna state.

“The two policemen were among the seven persons left behind to oversee the repairs of the broken down vehicle before coming to Gusau.

“About two hours later, however, the sad news was brought to the governor that those left behind were involved in the crash while driving in a heavy downpour and that the two policemen had died.

“Amidst tears, the governor directed the evacuation of the wounded persons from Funtua General Hospital where they were receiving treatment to a referral hospital for better care under the supervision of the governor’s personal physician.

The Doctor was also directed to update the governor on the progress of the treatment,” Idris stated.

He further explained that while one of the victims escaped the accident unhurt, the remaining four sustained varying degree of injuries.

Idris said the governor had condoled with the families of the deceased and said the state government would pay all medical bill of those hospitalized.(NAN)

The chairman of the Kufai Adamu local government, Shiban Tikari has confirmed the killing of a Catholic priest, barely 24 hours after gunmen raided villages in Taraba.

Tikari who identified the deceased as Reverend Father David Tanko, also confirmed that the gunmen set him and his car ablaze.

He was ambushed at Kufai Amadu in Takum local government area of the state.

The cleric was said to be on his way to Takum for a peace meeting with his fellow clergymen on how to resolve the lingering Tiv, Jukun crisis when he was killed.

Tikari, alleged that the attack was carried out by Tiv militias and also blamed several other attacks that have claimed lives and property in southern Taraba on the group, noting that the reason for the attacks is still unknown.

Taraba has witnessed series of attacks lately with the most recent one in Wukari local government areas of the state. Two persons were killed while a police officer was injured in the attack.

In neighboring Donga Local Government Area (LGA), a student of ECWA Seminary School, was in the early hours of Wednesday killed on his farm.