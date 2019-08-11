Gov. Mohammed raises alarm over threat to peace in Bauchi

By Amina Ahmed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi on Sunday alleged that some “disgruntled elements” in the state were bent on disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Raising the alarm in his Sallah message to the people, the governor lamented that the enviable reputation of Bauchi as being the most peaceful state in the North-East, was being threatened by the activities of these people.

“I am proud to say that Bauchi state has earned an enviable reputation of being a peaceful state.

“However, events of the last Eid-el-fitr almost altered the record.It is therefore the duty of every one of us to jealously preserve this reputation and avoid all acts that would tarnish this fine attribute.

“I wish to observe with regret that some disgruntled elements are bent on disturbing this peaceful atmosphere through the use of thugs.

“It is pathetic to observe a situation where our youth, who are our hope for tomorrow, are being used to destabilize the peaceful disposition of the state”, he said.

Mohammed warned that his administration will “neither tolerate, nor condone, such disruptive tendencies.”

He therefore called on parents to keep watch over their children and ensure that they were not used by selfish people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that during the last Sallah in June, some political thugs, popularly known as ‘Sara-suka’ engaged in violence, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This group of thugs had been a menace to innocent and law-abiding people of the state since the inception of the current political dispensation.