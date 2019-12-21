Gov. Okowa hails Ned Nwoko at 59

Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Prince Ned Nwoko as he clocks 59 years on Saturday, Dec. 21.

He described the former member of the House of Representatives as a “committed patriot” whose love for his state and country was commendable and worthy of emulation.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor thanked Nwoko, who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency from 1999 to 2003 for his contributions to the growth and development of Delta and his Idumuje-Ugboko community in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

The governor rged Nwoko to sustain his contributions to humanity, adding that his efforts would be rewarded if not by man, but by God.

He commended the international lawyer, businessman and politician for his tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, social status or political affiliation through his entrepreneurial drive and for his outstanding contributions to job creation through his many investments, including the Stars University, Idumuje-Ugboko.

The governor also lauded the former lawmaker for his dexterity, sagacity and courage in pursuing his dream of representing the people of Delta North Senatorial to support the development of the area.

“Prince Ned Nwoko has continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various strata of the society and I urge you to continue to serve your people well without relenting.

“You have created several jobs and provided many opportunities for our people to utilize their potential and earn a decent means of livelihood through your investments and philanthropy.

“Over the years, you have maintained a large, devoted and loyal followership and bestrode Delta’s political scene like a colossus due to your famed generosity and large-heartedness.

“You have exhibited the traits of a man who is committed to doing everything possible to make life better for your people and not like those thinking of what they can get from the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate you on the ocassion of your 59th birth anniversary.

“In the past 59 years, your family and indeed, your political and business associates and admirers have had cause to be grateful to Almighty God for having granted you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” he stated.