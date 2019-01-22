Gov. Ortom replaces 6 suspended LG chairmen

By Nicholas Dechi

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Tuesday in Makurdi swore in Acting Chairmen for six local governments, following the suspension of the affected chairmen by the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the local government bosses were suspended by the legislators on Monday, Jan. 21, on the request of Ortom.

Ortom, in a letter transmitted to the legislators, had accused the council chairmen of “gross misconduct”. Their suspension is for an initial period of three months.

In a brief speech at the ceremony, Ortom cautioned the acting chairmen against sharing government monies to “elders in their domains”.

“The era of sharing government money to elders is now over; government money is meant to touch the lives of the people positively.

“Be prudent in handling local government finances; do not embezzle the councils funds, money is not everything, do not be in a hurry to grab it.

“If you grab government money, you will get into trouble. The Bible says money is the root of all evil. Wait patiently for God’s appointed time for you to make genuine money and not ill-gotten wealth,” he warned.

He also admonished Benue residents to eschew violence, especially during and after the forthcoming polls, and urged the chairmen to ensure absolute peace in their respective areas.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, the acting chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Mrs Lym Goon, appreciated Ortom for the appointments, and promised to do everything possible to make him proud.

She also promised to work toward the success of the PDP in the forthcoming general elections.

