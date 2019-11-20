Gov. Udom celebrates Attah at 81

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has congratulated former Governor, Obong Victor Attah on the occasion of his 81st Birthday.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Gov. Emmanuel eulogized the second civilian governor of the state for his selfless service towards the development of the State.

The governor commended the octogenarian for the sacrifices he made fighting for equitable distribution of revenue acrued from natural resources in the region that he championed, which today has afforded states in the Niger Delta region with more earnings to direct towards development of their area.

“We are honoured and privileged to have been blessed with your visionary leadership; the foundation for growth and development you laid for our dear State, the unity and oneness of purpose you fostered and the fight for equitable distribution of our resources which you championed”.

Furthermore, Governor Udom Emmanuel lauded the statesmanship displayed by the development icon in fostering unity and brotherliness among the people of Akwa Ibom state.

“You have shown by your fatherly and statesmanly roles that the issues and concerns of the Akwa Ibom Enterprise are above and beyond our individual needs.

“Let me therefore, on behalf of the grateful people of Akwa Ibom State, thank you for your inspiring service to our people and to wish you God’s immeasurable blessings and robust heath. Happy Birthday, Your Excellency!”