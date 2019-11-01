Gov. Udom installs Etuk as A/Ibom Varsity Chancellor

Gov. Udom Emmanuel has expressed confidence in the capacity of the new Chancellor and Management of Akwa Ibom State University to make the institution a reputable citadel of learning.

This is even as he pledged the commitment of the administration to make the varsity attain excellence.

The Governor gave the indication during the installation of His Eminence, the Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk JP as the second Chancellor of the state-owned University.

The State Chief Executive extolled the sterling qualities of the newly installed Chancellor and congratulated him on the new appointment, which he described as well-deserved.

“His Eminence, I know you are that epitome of excellence, professional accomplishment and I’m sure that those unique qualities endeared our relationship, which we have also been upholding. We will continue to do all we can to ensure this university ranks among the best in this nation”.

Gov. Emmanuel maintained that he had no doubt that the Akwa Ibom State University under the able Chancellorship of His Eminence, Ntenyin Etuk, combined with Engr. Samuel Inyang as the Pro-Chancellor and Prof. Eno Ibanga as Vice Chancellor, has what it takes to rank among the best in Nigeria.

“Under the able leadership of those three gentlemen I have mentioned, I’m sure we will continue to represent the best ideals in educational pursuit, shaping character and orientation of our future leaders”, the governor said.

“The onerous task of character building and raising the next generation of Akwa Ibom youths should better be pursued at the level of undergraduates.

“I will like His Eminence to see this call to duty as a very serious task; bringing the next generation in the way they should go,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor, Engr. Samuel Inyang applauded the new Chancellor on his well-deserved appointment and expressed hope that with the ingenuity of the patriarch in various life endeavours, the Akwa Ibom State University would witness a remarkable progress.

In earlier remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eno Ibanga, thanked Gov. Emmanuel for his support to the University which he noted has boosted the manpower and academic activities of the school.

He congratulated His Eminence Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, on his installation as the second Chancellor of the University, affirming the royal father’s impeccable character and sterling leadership qualities.

Prof. Ibanga stated that the school aims towards excellent academic performance, his words, “let me state here that from this point on, the University is poised to advance with great

strides and take its rightful place in the comity of tertiary educational institution in our great country Nigeria”.

In his acceptance speech, the newly installed Chancellor, His Eminence, Ntenyin Solomon Daniel Etuk, expressed appreciation to the Governor for finding him fit to for the appointment, as the second Chancellor of the great institution since its creation and described his installation as a call to duty.

He applauded his predecessor, the Emir of Kazaure, Alhaji Najib Hussani Adamu, for his contributions to the life of the institution and assured the commitment of his team to utilize the noble course of AKSU as an instrument of change.

His Eminence who is also the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium and Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, assured the Governing Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students of his commitment to collaborate with the stakeholders to actualize the vision and mission of the institution.