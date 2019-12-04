Gov. Udom’s father dies at 90

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has lost his Father, the Late Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang who died at the age of 90.

The sad event occurred on Sunday, December 1st 2019.

According to a family source, after due clearance from the Head of the Family, Pastor Edo Ekim ( the Father of the celebrity Nollywood actress, Ini Edo), the first Son of the departed Patriarch, Mr. Gabriel Nkanang (Jr.) was authorized to make public the demise of the late Patriarch.

Burial arrangement according to Family sources will be announced in due course.