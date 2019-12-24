Gov. Yahaya Bello loses elder sister

By Stephen Adeleye

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Monday night lost his elder sister, Hajia Rabiat Bello, following a protracted illness.

A statement signed by Bello and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, on Tuesday in Lokoja confirmed the death

The governor said that the deceased died at 59.

”With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the family of Alhaji Bello Ipemida Ochi, regrets to announce the death of their beloved daughter, Hajia Rabiat Bello, following a protracted illness.

”The sad event took place in the late hours of Dec 23.

”We also wish to notify the public that the 3-day Fidau prayer for the peaceful repose of late Hajia Rabiat will come up on Dec.26 at the Governor’s residence, GRA in Okene, Okene Local Government Area of Kogi.”