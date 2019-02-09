Gov. Yahaya Bello’s wife, aides involved in road accident

By Stephen Adeleye

Amina Bello, the wife of the Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has been involved in a car accident along the Obajana-Kabba Road on her way to Isanlu for the APC women’s rally.

Kabba, is the area where the aircraft of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo crash-landed last week.

Also involved in the accident were three aides of the Kogi State Government.

This was announced in a statement by Mr Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Yahaya Bello in Lokoja.

According to the statement, the aides are: Mrs Kelechi Ajayi, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Women and Children to the Governor; Mrs Ejura Edward, the SSA on Women Affairs, and Mrs Adesoro Olamide, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor’s wife.

The government, however, thanked God that the aides all came out unhurt and were in perfect condition.

