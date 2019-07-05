Government bans tricycle association in Anambra

55 0
55 0
Government bans tricycle association in Anambra
Government bans tricycle association in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

Anambra State Government has banned the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) from operating in the state.

The Commissioner for Transport, Mr Uchenna Okafor, via a statement, said the ban became necessary following ceaseless negative reports over activities of the association in the state.

He warned that any person or group operating on the guise of tricycle operators would be dealt with.

“TOAN is strange to Anambra State Government, the group operate in disguise and in very negative circumstances.

“No union can exist without the consent of the government,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged security agencies in the state to ensure that TOAN and any other such unknown groups operating under the name ceased to exist in the state.

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet