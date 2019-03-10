Governor Ganduje to supporters: I will win

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has told supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be calm as collation of results of the governorship and state Assembly elections is ongoing.

Governor Ganduje, in a statement by commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, assured that there was no cause for alarm as reports were very positive and encouraging, adding that APC will emerge winner of the poll.

The governor reminded supporters and all political parties and the entire people of the state that it was only the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) that has the mandate to announce results of elections and declare winners.

Governor Ganduje therefore, urged people to always be law abiding and desist from taking law into their hands and any act capable of breaching peace in the state.

As he expressed optimism of APC’s victory, Ganduje advised people to wait for the announcement of the final official result by the INEC before embarking on celebrations, based on wrong assumptions and falsehood.

Earlier Governor Ganduje defeated his opponent Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Yusuf’s polling unit at Diso ward, Gwale local government.

Ganduje got 172 votes, while Yusuf polled 90 votes.

Unconfirmed reports said Abba Kabir Yusuf was leading in early results declared for the state.