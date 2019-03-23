Grand Cereals awards Army, Police, 60 indigenous companies

By EricJames Ochigbo

No fewer than 60 indigenous distribution companies patronising products of Grand Cereals Limited, were on Friday awarded by the company.

The awardees from the Northern part of Nigeria, including the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police, received plaques and cash prices ranging from N200,000 to One million naira.

Grand Cereals, an agro allied company and a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Limited, awarded both 2017 and 2018 recognised distributors and customers.

The company is reputable for the production of feed for fish, poultry, pigs, dogs, horses and edibles like corn flakes and table oil.

Speaking at the event, acting Managing Director, Mr Sanjeev Jain said that the customers had again shown love and loyalty for the existing mutual partnership.

Jain said that in spite of the tough economic conditions in the country in 2017, the partnership was able to deliver a decent performance in businesses.

The director attributed the successes recorded to the undaunted and ‘never say die’ attitude of customers as well as divine support.

According to him, in 2018 in the face of undisciplined competition and the general economic environment coupled with the untimely passing on to glory of the Managing Director, Mr Layi Oyatoki, the company could not hold the annual customer award event.

Jain said that the company was proud of the achievements made in 2017 and 2018, expressing hope that the partnership in 2019 will surpass the past years.

“Despite the difficult circumstances, in appreciation of your support and loyalty, we decided to organise this event to celebrate and reward great achievers for 2017 and 2018.

“It is our expectation that by this award, you will be inspired to do more as we cannot afford to relent in our efforts to better our best.

“The gifts and awards to be presented today are just tokens of appreciation and a small way of saying thank you,” he said.

The director said that he was delighted to inform customers that the company had improved on quality of products based on feedbacks over the years.

He said that in challenging times, a lot of organisation, in a bid to cut cost cut corners to maximize profit.

Jain assured customers that Grand Cereals will not tamper with the quality which it was known for, ‘no matter how tough the going might be’.

He said that the organisation would always make efforts to be more consistent in delivering quality across its product range.

The director, however, said that sourcing of raw material had continued to be a challenge for the last two years because of speculators activities and some other environmental factors.

He said that in spite of the challenges, Grand Cereals would continue to improve on internal efficiencies to remain competitive.

According to him, Grand Cereals have commissioned a new, ultramodern Fish Feed Plant in Onitsha and upgraded its production facilities in Jos.

He said that the investments were intended to improve the supply and consistency of stock availability and ensure smooth and efficient operations.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to intensify our marketing supports and trade margin improvement initiatives to ensure you are doing business with us profitably.

“We have recently increased the frequency and quality of our farmers workshops, feed trials and we continue to do more to render technical support to our farmers.

“We will soon embark on spot advertising and programme sponsorships for fish feed, grand corn flakes, grand pure soya oil and local radio sponsorships will continue for poultry feed in key locations,” he said.

For the Nigerian Army and Police, he said that they had consistently used its products to feed sniffer dogs.

He commend the forces in their efforts to maintain peace and security, pledging Grand Cereals support to enable them achieve a more stable society

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Phed Agrovet Nig Ltd, Dr Philip Okwuada commended Grand Cereals for the recognition.

Okwuada whose company emerged the overall best costumer for 2017 said he was very delighted and pledged the awardees commitment to doing business with Grand Cereals.

The CEO attributed his successes in business to consistency and honesty urging young Nigerians going into agribusiness to be patient and virtuous to succeed.

Companies that were recognised included Binta Ventures, All Seasons Poultry, J and H Ventures, Mary Ventures, James Enterprise, Janhs Global Links Enterprise and Bildiman Nig Ltd.

Guests at the event were treated to good African tunes by Lucky Start Life Band International.

NAN reports that the award ceremony for customers in the Southern region of the country will hold in Asaba on April 30th.