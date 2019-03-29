Grand Cereals donates 2,000 bags of grains to IDPs

By Rabiu Sani

Grand Cereals Limited, a subsidiary of United African Company (UAC), has donated 2000 bags of assorted grains to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

Mr Abdulrasheed Bello, the company’s manager in charge of supply, distributed the grains at the Gubio IDPs Camp in Maiduguri on Thursday.

Bello said the gesture is to augment government’s effort at addressing humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency.

He said the action is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to assist persons affected by conflicts.

The manager said it is also to support the Federal Government’s drive to provide the IDPs with live saving assistance and mitigate their sufferings.

He said the company had previously made similar donations to the displaced persons, and pledged continuing support to the humanitarian intervention in the Northeast.

“UAC as a company provides support to communities and operational base, we share with people of Borno the challenge they are facing with regards to the insurgency.

“The state is critical to us in view of the high patronage of our products; anything that affects the people affects our business,’’ he said.

Mrs Yabawa Kolo, the Chairperson, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), lauded the gesture, adding that it would go a long way to improve the well being of the IDPs.

Kolo, represented by Ali Yawuba, the Director Relief and Disaster Management in the agency, called on individuals and development organisations to support the IDPs.

She said that the call is imperative to fast track support services, and to provide durable solutions to the humanitarian crisis in the region.

According to her, the displaced persons at the Gubio IDPs camp fled their homes in Kukawa and Kala Balge Local Government Areas (LGAS) of the state due to the resurgent of Boko Haram attacks in Northern part of the state.