Group calls for adequate security during 2019 polls in Ebonyi

The African Students Education Support Initiative (ASESI) has urged the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, to do more in protecting lives and property of Ebonyi people during the 2019 general elections.

ASESI’s Executive Director, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said activities recently witnessed by ASESI’s volunteers in some areas of the state were very worrisome.

Obasi said it took the intervention of the Ugoni community leaders, ASESI volunteers, students’ Union leaders to avert total breakdown of law and order when people suspected to be working for a political office holder, stormed Ugoni Town Hall at about 11 p.m. and dispersed villagers with gun shots.

He said that the desperation shown by some political office holders in Okposi, Ohazara, Local Government Area was enough reason for more security arrangements to protect lives and property in Ebonyi.

“Majority of Ebonyians now live in fears as most politicians no longer run issues based campaigns but resulted to arm possessions and unnecessary threats to lives.

“This calls for concern and requires urgent attention ahead of the polls.”

The Executive Director advised youths and students never to allow any politician to use them as political thugs nor agents to disrupt elections because the law would come after offenders of the law.

“If anyone or persons must lead in thuggery during elections, let that person or persons be child/children of the politicians who sponsor thuggery,” he said.